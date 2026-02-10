BRO Bridges Transforming Border Connectivity in Rajouri District

The residents of Qila Dharhal Tehsil in Rajouri district are set to benefit from major connectivity improvements, courtesy of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Sampark. These crucial projects are rapidly transforming the border areas, bringing a much-needed lifeline to the local communities.

The 60-meter Jambhir Steel Bridge along the Balavenue-Lam-Dharal axis is a game-changer, offering all-weather connectivity and breaking the isolation faced by villages during monsoons and heavy snowfall. It directly links these areas with the Akhnoor-Poonch National Highway, easing the transportation woes.

Recently inaugurated, the Bhawani Sethu Bridge spans 60 meters over the Bhawani Nala, cutting the travel distance between Bhawani, Nowshera, and Qila Dharhal from 30 km to just 11 km. This new connectivity ensures access even during potential route blockages, crucially supporting students and healthcare access for remote residents. Additionally, BRO projects are a boon for local employment, engaging local labor and reducing youth migration for work. These routes also enhance security by providing 'dead ground' protection along the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)