Opposition Challenges India-US Trade Agreement Framework

Opposition MPs protested against the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, questioning concessions on tariffs and oil imports from Russia. Concerns were raised about India's energy security and strategic autonomy as Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded a discussion in Parliament. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed national interest in energy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:33 IST
Opposition MPs protest outside Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold display of dissent, opposition MPs launched a protest on Tuesday against the proposed framework of the India-United States Interim Trade Agreement. Gathering at the Makar Dwar of Parliament, members of the INDIA bloc wielded a provocative poster juxtaposing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump, emblazoned with the caption, 'Narender surrendered? The nation is watching.'

The protest underscores a significant push by opposition legislators to bring the trade deal's framework to the forefront of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari sought to escalate the issue by submitting an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, pushing for a comprehensive debate on the agreement's implications.

Tewari's notice highlighted critical concerns over India's commitment to cease Russian oil imports and the potential tariff concessions on US agricultural products. 'Such steps raise questions on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy,' he declared, urging the government to facilitate immediate parliamentary discussion. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the priority of national interests in India's energy policies amidst reports of reduced oil imports from Russia.

