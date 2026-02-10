Left Menu

Russian Offensive Strikes Odesa Energy Facility

A Russian attack has severely damaged an energy facility in Ukraine's Odesa region, leaving extensive destruction. Power company DTEK reports that repairs will require significant time to restore the equipment fully. The incident further escalates tensions within the region amidst ongoing conflict.

A Russian offensive has inflicted severe damage on an energy facility in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, as reported by power company DTEK on Tuesday.

The extent of the damage is significant, and DTEK has indicated that the repairs necessary to restore the equipment to operational status will be time-consuming.

This development further complicates the tense situation in the region, adding another layer of difficulty amidst current conflicts.

