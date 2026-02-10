Iran and U.S. Test Waters with Nuclear Talks
Iran and the United States recently engaged in discussions to assess the seriousness of each side in nuclear talks. Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson indicated that, despite underlying distrust, there was enough mutual understanding to continue dialogues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran and the United States conducted talks last week focused on evaluating Washington's commitment to nuclear discussions. According to Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, the brief meetings indicated that both parties found enough common ground to warrant further dialogue.
The spokesperson's comments arrived Tuesday, underscoring that although distrust lingers between the two nations, the latest interactions were seen as constructive steps toward future negotiations.
The talks are considered preliminary in nature but significant enough to suggest potential for further diplomatic engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reviving FCAS: Hopeful Dialogue between France, Germany, and Spain
U.S. Energy Secretary's Venture into Venezuelan Oil Dialogue
India 2030 Leadership Conclave: Shaping Future Narratives through Influential Dialogues
Pakistan's Cricket Diplomacy: Naqvi Seeks Dialogue with India
Turmoil at the Top: Washington Post Publisher Steps Down Amid Layoffs