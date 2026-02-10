Iran and U.S. Test Waters with Nuclear Talks

Iran and the United States conducted talks last week focused on evaluating Washington's commitment to nuclear discussions. According to Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, the brief meetings indicated that both parties found enough common ground to warrant further dialogue.

The spokesperson's comments arrived Tuesday, underscoring that although distrust lingers between the two nations, the latest interactions were seen as constructive steps toward future negotiations.

The talks are considered preliminary in nature but significant enough to suggest potential for further diplomatic engagement.

