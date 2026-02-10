Revamping Second-Life Batteries: A Sustainable Leap Forward
Second-life LFP batteries, while facing safety challenges, have potential in energy storage, particularly in community microgrids. Proper monitoring can extend battery life, reducing environmental risks. The UN is urging changes in policy, recycling, and market incentives, particularly in India, to improve recycling and reduce hazardous waste.
Second-life Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) batteries provide promising opportunities for energy storage, especially in community microgrids. According to Katrin Luger, a United Nations official, these batteries can extend their lifespan by up to ten years with the right diagnostic checks, reducing environmental impact.
In an interview, Luger emphasized the need for technical solutions like better pricing, standard diagnostics, and direct recycling to make LFP batteries economically viable. Despite the challenges, LFP batteries are gaining traction in India's EV and solar storage markets due to their thermal stability and cost-effectiveness.
She remarked on policy changes required in India to prevent a waste crisis, advocating for strict enforcement of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). This will hold producers accountable for end-of-life management. Additionally, financial incentives such as Deposit Refund Schemes could encourage the safe return of used batteries.
