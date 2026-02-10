Left Menu

Controversy Deepens in Kanpur Lamborghini Crash Investigation

The investigation into the Lamborghini accident in Kanpur reveals complexities as Shivam Mishra's driver, Mohan, claims responsibility. Despite evidence suggesting Shivam was driving, his lawyer contests this. Both face legal proceedings, while Shivam remains hospitalized. Police confirm FIR registration and vehicle seizure, with the probe continuing under Kanpur's SI Dinesh Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the mysterious Lamborghini crash on VIP Road in Kanpur is intensifying as conflicting claims emerge. Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Dharmendra Singh Dharmu, asserted that Shivam's driver, Mohan, was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, filing for surrender and bail.

In a twist, Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal highlighted that evidence, including CCTV footage, points to Shivam as the driver, leading to his inclusion in the FIR. The accident, which occurred on a bustling Sunday near Jhula Park Crossing, resulted in the Lamborghini hitting an autorickshaw, a motorcycle, and a pole.

Meanwhile, Shivam Mishra remains hospitalized in Delhi, reportedly unconscious. As Kanpur police continue their investigation, Shivam's father, KK Mishra, pledges cooperation. Authorities have seized the luxury vehicle and are conducting a thorough probe under SI Dinesh Kumar, with no arrests yet made.

