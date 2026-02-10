Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Urges Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match Despite Calls for Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma opposes the India-Pakistan cricket match, arguing against playing with a nation he claims disrupts peace, while other leaders call for sports to transcend politics to foster peace and brotherhood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Urges Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match Despite Calls for Peace
JK Sports Minister Satish Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm declaration, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma expressed his disapproval of the forthcoming India-Pakistan cricket clash scheduled for February 15, citing objections on moral grounds. Sharma contended that India should not engage with a nation he accuses of 'robbing us in broad daylight, martyring our soldiers.'

Sharma stated, 'We should not play with them. Respect the good people. These are people who are robbing us in broad daylight, martyring our soldiers.' He criticized recent governmental actions and emphasized the need for love over hatred, reiterating that violence should not be met with aggression.

Meanwhile, BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia criticized Pakistan's threats, suggesting they had surrendered after retracting a boycott. 'Pakistan must align with global standards to avoid isolation,' Mankotia added. In contrast, leaders from the National Conference and PDP supported the match, highlighting its potential to promote peace and unity.

TRENDING

1
AI Campaign Transforms Life Insurance Flexibility with Rahul Dravid

AI Campaign Transforms Life Insurance Flexibility with Rahul Dravid

 India
2
Majestic Mahashivratri: Where Devotion, Culture, and Heritage Converge

Majestic Mahashivratri: Where Devotion, Culture, and Heritage Converge

 India
3
TUI Defies Market Gloom with Profitable Quarter Despite Challenges

TUI Defies Market Gloom with Profitable Quarter Despite Challenges

 Global
4
Cracking the ICFAI Business School Selection Process: Tips and Insights

Cracking the ICFAI Business School Selection Process: Tips and Insights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026