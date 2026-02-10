Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Urges Boycott of India-Pakistan Cricket Match Despite Calls for Peace

In a firm declaration, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma expressed his disapproval of the forthcoming India-Pakistan cricket clash scheduled for February 15, citing objections on moral grounds. Sharma contended that India should not engage with a nation he accuses of 'robbing us in broad daylight, martyring our soldiers.'

Sharma stated, 'We should not play with them. Respect the good people. These are people who are robbing us in broad daylight, martyring our soldiers.' He criticized recent governmental actions and emphasized the need for love over hatred, reiterating that violence should not be met with aggression.

Meanwhile, BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia criticized Pakistan's threats, suggesting they had surrendered after retracting a boycott. 'Pakistan must align with global standards to avoid isolation,' Mankotia added. In contrast, leaders from the National Conference and PDP supported the match, highlighting its potential to promote peace and unity.