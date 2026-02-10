French Wine Exports Hit Hard by Tariffs and Duties
French wine and spirits exports have declined for three consecutive years due to U.S. and Chinese trade barriers. A future recovery hinges on new EU trade deals with India and Mercosur, but 2026 may remain tough due to market access challenges. Sales plummeted, notably affecting cognac exports.
French wine and spirits exports saw a notable decline for the third consecutive year in 2025, impacted by U.S. and Chinese tariffs and duties, according to industry group FEVS.
Exports fell 8% in value and 3% in volume, amounting to 14.3 billion euros as trade tensions with these major markets continue to affect demand.
The outlook remains difficult despite potential benefits from new EU trade deals, with FEVS Chairman Gabriel Picard highlighting that market access needs to improve to avoid further declines.
