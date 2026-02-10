House Panel Targets Major Health Insurers with Subpoenas

In a significant development, a House panel has escalated its investigation into the health insurance sector by issuing subpoenas to eight major companies. This includes industry leaders such as Elevance, CVS, Centene, and GuideWell, according to Axios.

The action underscores growing concerns about regulatory compliance and operational transparency within the health insurance industry. Specific reasons for the subpoenas have not been disclosed, but the move suggests a tightening of scrutiny over corporate practices.

These subpoenas are part of an ongoing effort to ensure accountability and protect consumer interests amidst rising complexities in healthcare management and delivery.

