Unveiling the Future: MASSEY DYNASTAR Season 3 Empowers Rural Innovators
TAFE launches Season 3 of MASSEY DYNASTAR, inviting farmers, entrepreneurs, students, and startups to innovate using Massey Ferguson tractors. This platform is a call to shape the future with practical ideas enhancing agriculture and rural entrepreneurship. The winner receives a Massey Ferguson 254 DYNASMART tractor.
TAFE, a leading global tractor manufacturer, has launched the third season of its acclaimed 'MASSEY DYNASTAR Contest 2026 – #SabseBadeAllrounder Ki Talaash'. This national platform empowers rural innovators to devise groundbreaking ideas utilizing Massey Ferguson tractors.
The contest, now broader and more rewarding, aims to recognize transformative agricultural and entrepreneurial concepts. Participants can submit entries in video or text format and in multiple languages nationwide.
The winner, selected by a jury of industry experts, will receive a prestigious Massey Ferguson 254 DYNASMART tractor, valued at approximately Rs. 8.2 lakhs, underscoring TAFE's commitment to nurturing innovation and empowerment.
