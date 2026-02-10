India's Power Sector Transformation on the Road to Net Zero 2070

India's ambitious climate and development goals hinge on transforming its power sector, as revealed in a recent NITI Aayog report. The nation requires an estimated USD 14.23 trillion in investments by 2070 to secure a net-zero emissions future.

With a target of 98% non-fossil fuel-based generation, India's electricity sector growth is set to determine the country's ability to maintain sustainable and inclusive growth. Already the world's fourth-largest renewable energy market, India must now focus on integrating variable renewable sources like solar and wind, supported by necessary investments in storage and grid modernization.

This transition is predicted to rapidly increase electricity demand, particularly with rising urbanization and electric mobility. The report outlines two potential scenarios, with the ambitious net-zero strategy aiming for a substantial boost in renewable energy capacity and economy-wide electrification, driving significant shifts in how energy is produced and consumed.

