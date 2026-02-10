India's Critical Minerals Strategy: Strengthening Domestic Exploration

NITI Aayog, a government think tank, has highlighted the urgent need to bolster domestic exploration and mining activities in India to satisfy future critical mineral requirements.

In its comprehensive report, NITI Aayog proposed the development of a robust research and development framework dedicated to critical raw materials. It suggested a 'First Come, First Served' policy for early-stage exploration of critical energy transition minerals, emphasizing rights-based progression.

The report also advocates for diversifying and securing international supply sources while minimizing import risks. Moreover, NITI Aayog underscored the potential of secondary feedstock and called for national assessments and strategic international engagements to ensure a reliable supply of crucial minerals.

