Left Menu

Carlyle's Strategic Entry into India's Housing Finance: A Fresh Capital Boost for Nido

Carlyle Group has announced a major stake acquisition in India's Nido Home Finance, previously a subsidiary of Edelweiss. This $230 million investment aims to boost Nido's growth in the affordable housing sector. The partnership emphasizes Carlyle's commitment to India's burgeoning housing finance market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The US-based Carlyle Group has revealed plans to acquire a significant stake in Nido Home Finance, marking a strategic move into India's booming housing finance sector. The acquisition involves a total investment of $230 million, combining a secondary purchase and a primary equity infusion.

Aditya Puri, a Carlyle Senior Advisor and former HDFC Bank CEO, is joining the investment endeavor, indicating its strategic significance. Nido, established in 2010 by Edelweiss Financial Services, is a key player in providing home loan solutions, particularly in India's affordable housing market.

Carlyle's investment is poised to enhance Nido's operational capacity and expand its rural and semi-urban outreach. The deal comes at a time when India's housing finance sector is on an upward trajectory, driven by structural demand and enhanced formal credit access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Strategic Move: Sangeeta Khandekar Becomes Chandrapur Mayor with Shiv Sena Support

BJP's Strategic Move: Sangeeta Khandekar Becomes Chandrapur Mayor with Shiv ...

 India
2
U.S. Retail Sales Flatline: Economic Implications as Savings Plummet

U.S. Retail Sales Flatline: Economic Implications as Savings Plummet

 Global
3
Chandrababu Naidu Pushes for Railway Advancements in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu Pushes for Railway Advancements in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand

Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Omar Abdullah Firm on His Stand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026