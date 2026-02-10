Carlyle's Strategic Entry into India's Housing Finance: A Fresh Capital Boost for Nido

The US-based Carlyle Group has revealed plans to acquire a significant stake in Nido Home Finance, marking a strategic move into India's booming housing finance sector. The acquisition involves a total investment of $230 million, combining a secondary purchase and a primary equity infusion.

Aditya Puri, a Carlyle Senior Advisor and former HDFC Bank CEO, is joining the investment endeavor, indicating its strategic significance. Nido, established in 2010 by Edelweiss Financial Services, is a key player in providing home loan solutions, particularly in India's affordable housing market.

Carlyle's investment is poised to enhance Nido's operational capacity and expand its rural and semi-urban outreach. The deal comes at a time when India's housing finance sector is on an upward trajectory, driven by structural demand and enhanced formal credit access.

