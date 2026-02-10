Left Menu

Crisis in Odesa: Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

Russian forces targeted energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, causing significant power outages for 95,000 residents. The Ukrainian air force shot down 110 of the 125 drones launched by Russia. The attack is part of ongoing efforts to damage Ukraine's power infrastructure, severely affecting civilian life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:33 IST
Crisis in Odesa: Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian military forces launched a major strike on the energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, resulting in widespread power outages affecting over 95,000 people. This latest attack on the Black Sea coast underscores the ongoing conflict's impact on vital infrastructure.

The Ukrainian air force reported that 125 drones were launched overnight, but they successfully neutralized 110 of them. Oleh Kiper, the regional governor of Odesa, highlighted the dire situation in Kilia, where 9,000 residents heavily rely on electricity for heating.

The damaged energy facility, managed by power company DTEK, faces extensive repair needs. Emergency services have dispatched additional resources, including generators and heaters, to mitigate the impact. As winter intensifies, the resilience of the local population is tested by this continued assault on energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Confrontation or Crackdown? The Rising Tensions Between ICE and Activists

Confrontation or Crackdown? The Rising Tensions Between ICE and Activists

 Global
2
Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase

Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase

 India
3
Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi to Son Arjun's Wedding

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi to Son Arjun's Wedding

 India
4
U.S.-China Rivalry: A Harmonious Competition?

U.S.-China Rivalry: A Harmonious Competition?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026