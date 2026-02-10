Crisis in Odesa: Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

Russian military forces launched a major strike on the energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, resulting in widespread power outages affecting over 95,000 people. This latest attack on the Black Sea coast underscores the ongoing conflict's impact on vital infrastructure.

The Ukrainian air force reported that 125 drones were launched overnight, but they successfully neutralized 110 of them. Oleh Kiper, the regional governor of Odesa, highlighted the dire situation in Kilia, where 9,000 residents heavily rely on electricity for heating.

The damaged energy facility, managed by power company DTEK, faces extensive repair needs. Emergency services have dispatched additional resources, including generators and heaters, to mitigate the impact. As winter intensifies, the resilience of the local population is tested by this continued assault on energy supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)