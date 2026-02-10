Premier Energies and BA Prerna: Powering Up Renewable Energy
Premier Energies and BA Prerna Renewables have formed a joint venture, HeliosAnthos Energies, aiming to enhance their presence in the renewables EPC sector. The JV will focus on comprehensive EPC solutions, including transmission connectivity, which is crucial for advancing India's renewable energy goals. Premier Energies plans significant expansions in solar manufacturing capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Premier Energies has strategically partnered with BA Prerna Renewables to establish a joint venture named HeliosAnthos Energies, aiming to expand its footprint in the renewable energy sector.
HeliosAnthos Energies will provide comprehensive EPC solutions, including land acquisition and transmission connectivity, which are essential to advancing the country's renewable energy ambitions.
Based in Hyderabad, Premier Energies is poised for significant growth, with plans to more than double its solar module manufacturing capacity, supported by an investment exceeding Rs 11,000 crore.