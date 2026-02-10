Wall Street Sees Optimism as Tech Stocks Rebound
Wall Street's main indexes saw gains on Tuesday, following a major rally the day before. The positive momentum was led by a recovery in tech stocks. Investors are closely watching upcoming economic data, with Tuesday's retail sales figures kicking off a week of significant releases.
Wall Street opened on a high note Tuesday, continuing the upward trend initiated in the previous session. The chief driver of this optimism is the tech sector's strong performance after a challenging period.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 57.6 points, reaching 50193.49. The S&P 500 saw a 9.7-point increase, standing at 6974.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 32.6 points, moving up to 23271.224.
Investors are keenly observing this week's economic data, which began with retail sales figures released on Tuesday, and is anticipated to provide further insight into the economic climate.
