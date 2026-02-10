Left Menu

RBI to Simplify Registration for Small NBFCs

The RBI proposes to exempt non-deposit-taking NBFCs under Rs 1,000 crore from registration, classifying them as Type-I NBFCs to ease compliance. These companies operate without public funds and customer interaction, posing minimal risk. Stakeholder comments are invited by March 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:14 IST
RBI to Simplify Registration for Small NBFCs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its draft proposal on Tuesday to streamline compliance for certain non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by exempting them from registration requirements. This move targets non-deposit-taking NBFCs with an asset size below Rs 1,000 crore, aiming to classify them as Type-I NBFCs.

According to the RBI, these companies, which neither avail public funds nor have customer interfaces, fall into a lower risk category due to their peculiar business model. As a result, they will no longer be required to register with the central bank starting April 1, 2026, as per the draft Reserve Bank of India Amendment Directions, 2026.

The RBI has invited comments from stakeholders by March 4 and clarified that any Type-I NBFC wishing to access public funds or engage with customers will need to register as a Type-II NBFC to avoid penalties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect

Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect

 Pakistan
2
Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

Continued Detention: The Struggle for Freedom of Pablo Guanipa

 Global
3
West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Un...

 India
4
Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

Bridging Borders: India and China's Strategic Dialogue

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026