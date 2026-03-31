India Leads Global Compliance Under Nagoya Protocol

India is setting the standard in global compliance by issuing over 56% of Internationally Recognised Certificates of Compliance under the Nagoya Protocol. The Environment Ministry highlighted India's leading role in implementing the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) framework, which mandates fair benefit sharing from biological resources.

In a recent statement, officials revealed that of the 6,311 compliance certificates issued globally, India accounts for 3,561. This significant contribution places India ahead of 142 countries registered on the ABS Clearing-House, a platform promoting transparency and accountability in resource usage.

The certificates are crucial for tracking the use of genetic resources, from initial research to commercial applications, ensuring equitable benefit sharing with resource provider countries. Major contributors following India are France, Spain, and other nations, underscoring India's leadership in this crucial environmental protocol.