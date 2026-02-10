Left Menu

Wall Street On Edge as Earnings Reports Stir Mixed Reactions

Stocks on Wall Street fluctuated following varied profit reports from major U.S. companies. Hasbro surged, while Coca-Cola and S&P Global declined. Treasury yields fell as consumer spending weakened and upcoming job and inflation reports could influence Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates. Paramount increased its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Updated: 10-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 21:15 IST
Wall Street On Edge as Earnings Reports Stir Mixed Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks are experiencing a mixed performance on Wall Street Tuesday, affected by disparate profit reports from significant U.S. firms. Notably, Hasbro's shares leaped, whereas Coca-Cola's and S&P Global's shares experienced a decline. These movements come amidst falling Treasury yields, sparking concerns over consumer spending.

Financial markets are closely watching upcoming economic statistics, including reports on unemployment and inflation. These could impact the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, which are currently on hold. Analysts predict potential rate cuts by the Fed later this year to stimulate the economy, despite exacerbating inflation risks.

Elsewhere, Paramount has upped its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, demonstrating its confidence in regulatory approval. Meanwhile, varied expectations from financial analysts continue to steer stock market reactions, as international markets react diversely with Japan's Nikkei index hitting new highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

