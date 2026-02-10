Haryana's Green Revolution: Solar Energy and Sustainable Agriculture

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conducted an in-depth review of several departmental budget expenditures and the implementation of key state schemes. With senior officials in attendance, the meeting covered diverse sectors, focusing on accelerating innovation and sustainable practices.

Emphasizing renewable energy, Saini directed swift implementation of the PM-KUSUM scheme to benefit more farmers with solar-powered irrigation. Additionally, he called for solar rooftops on government buildings to optimize energy usage, fostering significant reductions in carbon emissions and enhancing rural energy accessibility.

In transport and industries, Saini stressed repairing dilapidated bus stands, expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, and empowering MSMEs for economic growth. Advocate against deforestation, Saini urged stronger conservation efforts, particularly in the Aravalli region, while endorsing organic agriculture to align with PM Modi's 'Aatmanirbharta' vision.

