Amit Shah Highlights Collective Cybersecurity Efforts at National Conference
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed cyber-enabled frauds in New Delhi, inaugurating new initiatives for combating cybercrime. He stressed the coordinated efforts among various government bodies to secure national infrastructure and lauded the remarkable growth in India's digital landscape under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
In a significant address at the National Conference on Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of collective initiatives in combating cybercrime. The event, held in New Delhi, saw Shah preside over a crucial Investiture Ceremony for CBI officers, alongside inaugurating a new Cybercrime Branch of the CBI.
Amit Shah launched the State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (S4C) dashboard under the Ministry of Home Affairs, enhancing coordination to fight against cybercrime. Shah praised the orchestrated efforts of multiple agencies, including I4C, CBI, and NIA, emphasizing the critical role of coordination among these bodies.
Highlighting India's digital transformation, Shah noted the expansion of internet access, with user numbers soaring from 250 million to over a billion. He linked this growth to enhanced connectivity under the BharatNet project and the unprecedented rise in UPI transactions. Amit Shah deemed cybersecurity integral to national security, urging continuous advancement and cooperation among stakeholders to secure India's digital infrastructure.
