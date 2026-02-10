India Intensifies Efforts to Eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027

In a significant public health move, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has kick-started the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign with a strong focus on eradicating Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by the year 2027. Launching the initiative via video conference with state Health Ministers and senior officials from 12 LF-endemic states, Nadda underscored that the campaign marks a leap forward in addressing LF as a grave public health problem.

Lymphatic Filariasis, often referred to as elephantiasis (Haatipaon), is transmitted by the female Culex mosquito which thrives in polluted, stagnant water. Currently affecting 348 districts across 20 states and territories, the disease is notorious for damaging the lymphatic system, leading to chronic health issues and social ostracism. Nadda highlighted the government's unwavering commitment to not only meet but surpass the global target set for 2030 under the Sustainable Development Goals by achieving eradication three years earlier.

The campaign seeks to halt LF transmission and improve access to preventive measures for vulnerable sections of society. Nadda stressed the importance of leveraging directly observed treatment to boost community confidence and compliance while addressing public hesitancy towards medication through robust awareness campaigns. These efforts are pivotal as the government adopts an Enhanced Five-Pronged Strategy, integrating Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) measures to support affected individuals comprehensively.