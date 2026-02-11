Uttar Pradesh's Vision: A Path to Viksit Bharat 2047

In a significant announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the 2026-27 Budget as instrumental in paving the road to Viksit Bharat 2047, envisioning a revitalized future for the state.

Ensuring progress toward an USD 1 trillion economy, the Budget prioritizes vital sectors like good governance, inclusive development, and public welfare, aligning with India's broader national strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is set to present the Budget, emphasizing welfare for the poor, empowering youth, enhancing farmers' success, and maintaining women's dignity as it marks the Adityanath government's 10th consecutive submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)