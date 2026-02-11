Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Vision: A Path to Viksit Bharat 2047

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, highlighted the 2026-27 Budget's role in paving the way for a 'new Uttar Pradesh' and ultimately, Viksit Bharat 2047. The Budget focuses on governance, development, and welfare, aiming for an USD 1 trillion economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the 2026-27 Budget as instrumental in paving the road to Viksit Bharat 2047, envisioning a revitalized future for the state.

Ensuring progress toward an USD 1 trillion economy, the Budget prioritizes vital sectors like good governance, inclusive development, and public welfare, aligning with India's broader national strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna is set to present the Budget, emphasizing welfare for the poor, empowering youth, enhancing farmers' success, and maintaining women's dignity as it marks the Adityanath government's 10th consecutive submission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

