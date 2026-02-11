Left Menu

Metal Stocks Shine Amid Hong Kong Market Gains

China's stock market showed mixed performances, with metal-linked stocks boosting indices. The CSI Non-ferrous Metal Industry Index recorded notable gains, while consumer sectors struggled amid concerns over inflation and deflation. Hong Kong's market saw a slight uptick, driven by tech and material stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 11-02-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 09:58 IST
Metal Stocks Shine Amid Hong Kong Market Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's stock market experienced a steady session on Wednesday as strong performances in metal-linked stocks partially counterbalanced losses in the consumer and AI sectors. The Hong Kong equities saw a slight increase, buoyed by gains in tech and material stocks.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China dipped 0.2% during midday, whereas the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.4%, showcasing resilience in the face of mixed economic signals.

The China's CSI Non-ferrous Metal Industry Index led mainland gains, increasing by 3.2%, while Hong Kong material shares surged 3.3%. Meanwhile, China's central bank plans additional financial support to stimulate domestic demand amid industrial and consumer challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

Canada's Tragic Mass Shootings: A Grim Reflection on Society

 Global
2
Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

Chinese Captain Stands Trial for Alleged Damage in Baltic Sea

 Global
3
Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outcry

Hong Kong's First National Security Case Under Article 23 Sparks Global Outc...

 Global
4
Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

Tensions Rise as Andhra Pradesh Legislature Convenes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026