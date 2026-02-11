Metal Stocks Shine Amid Hong Kong Market Gains

China's stock market experienced a steady session on Wednesday as strong performances in metal-linked stocks partially counterbalanced losses in the consumer and AI sectors. The Hong Kong equities saw a slight increase, buoyed by gains in tech and material stocks.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China dipped 0.2% during midday, whereas the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.4%, showcasing resilience in the face of mixed economic signals.

The China's CSI Non-ferrous Metal Industry Index led mainland gains, increasing by 3.2%, while Hong Kong material shares surged 3.3%. Meanwhile, China's central bank plans additional financial support to stimulate domestic demand amid industrial and consumer challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)