RailTel Secures Major Kavach Project for Jabalpur Division

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways, has secured a significant contract for the implementation of the KAVACH system, spanning 1067 RKM of the Jabalpur division in West Central Railway, according to an official press release. The Kavach system, an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, represents a cornerstone in railway safety and modernization efforts.

The project, valued at Rs 454.95 crore, will see the survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of trackside Kavach Systems across critical routes within the Jabalpur Division. These include major high-density corridors such as the Itarsi -Manikpur Section and several others. The work, under the EPC mode, is slated for completion within 960 days.

As a flagship under the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, Kavach is engineered to avert train collisions, over-speeding instances, and signal passing at danger (SPAD). RailTel, already engaged in similar projects within the East Central Railway, views this new order as a testament to its capabilities in enhancing railway safety through indigenous solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)