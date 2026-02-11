Financial Markets React to Yen Surge Amid Japan's Political Shift

Global financial markets witnessed a deceleration in stock rallies and bond gains on Wednesday, largely influenced by weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.

The yen surged for the third consecutive session, reaching 153.3 per dollar, possibly indicating a shift in investor sentiment following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's electoral victory in Japan.

Meanwhile, other global markets displayed mixed reactions. The U.S. dollar came under pressure ahead of jobs reports, while European and Australian markets showed varying performance influenced by local economic figures and corporate earnings.