Financial Markets React to Yen Surge Amid Japan's Political Shift
Financial markets experienced a slowdown in stock rally and bond gains on Wednesday following unexpected U.S. retail sales data. The yen surged, influenced by Japan's election, while the U.S. dollar faced pressure. Other global markets showed varied performance, with significant movements in Australia and across Asian markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:39 IST
Global financial markets witnessed a deceleration in stock rallies and bond gains on Wednesday, largely influenced by weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.
The yen surged for the third consecutive session, reaching 153.3 per dollar, possibly indicating a shift in investor sentiment following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's electoral victory in Japan.
Meanwhile, other global markets displayed mixed reactions. The U.S. dollar came under pressure ahead of jobs reports, while European and Australian markets showed varying performance influenced by local economic figures and corporate earnings.
