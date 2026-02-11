Left Menu

Financial Markets React to Yen Surge Amid Japan's Political Shift

Financial markets experienced a slowdown in stock rally and bond gains on Wednesday following unexpected U.S. retail sales data. The yen surged, influenced by Japan's election, while the U.S. dollar faced pressure. Other global markets showed varied performance, with significant movements in Australia and across Asian markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:39 IST
Financial Markets React to Yen Surge Amid Japan's Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets witnessed a deceleration in stock rallies and bond gains on Wednesday, largely influenced by weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.

The yen surged for the third consecutive session, reaching 153.3 per dollar, possibly indicating a shift in investor sentiment following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's electoral victory in Japan.

Meanwhile, other global markets displayed mixed reactions. The U.S. dollar came under pressure ahead of jobs reports, while European and Australian markets showed varying performance influenced by local economic figures and corporate earnings.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

Bangladesh Prepares for Historic Election and National Referendum

 Bangladesh
2
Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

 China
3
Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

Combating Illicit Tobacco: India's Battle Against Smuggled Cigarettes

 India
4
DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

DMK and Congress: Alliance Negotiations Amid Speculation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026