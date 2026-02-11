BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Memoir Allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has launched a fierce criticism against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the controversy over former Army Chief General Naravane's unpublished memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny." Kesavan accused Gandhi of fabricating a political narrative based on a book that hasn't been released, labeling Gandhi's actions as an attempt to "poison political discourse." According to Kesavan, Gandhi's assertions about the memoir have been debunked by Naravane's own statements.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, implied discrepancies between published statements and the actual status of the memoir. He referred to a 2023 post by Gen. Naravane, which suggested the book was available online, questioning the conflicting information between the former Army Chief and the publisher, Penguin Random House India. Gandhi accused the publisher of potentially misrepresenting the book's publication status.

General Naravane and Penguin Random House India clarified on Tuesday that the memoir has not been published, and any pre-existing copies are unauthorized. The controversy escalated when Gandhi attempted to cite the book in a Lok Sabha debate, leading to a ruling against quoting unpublished material, further heating the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)