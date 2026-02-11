Left Menu

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Memoir Allegations

BJP's CR Kesavan sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for creating a political narrative around a non-published memoir by former Army Chief Gen. Naravane. Gandhi's claim about the book's availability, countered by the publisher, led to a heated debate about truth and misinformation in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:05 IST
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Controversial Memoir Allegations
BJP leader CR Kesavan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has launched a fierce criticism against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding the controversy over former Army Chief General Naravane's unpublished memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny." Kesavan accused Gandhi of fabricating a political narrative based on a book that hasn't been released, labeling Gandhi's actions as an attempt to "poison political discourse." According to Kesavan, Gandhi's assertions about the memoir have been debunked by Naravane's own statements.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, implied discrepancies between published statements and the actual status of the memoir. He referred to a 2023 post by Gen. Naravane, which suggested the book was available online, questioning the conflicting information between the former Army Chief and the publisher, Penguin Random House India. Gandhi accused the publisher of potentially misrepresenting the book's publication status.

General Naravane and Penguin Random House India clarified on Tuesday that the memoir has not been published, and any pre-existing copies are unauthorized. The controversy escalated when Gandhi attempted to cite the book in a Lok Sabha debate, leading to a ruling against quoting unpublished material, further heating the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will have to talk to us as an equal: Rahul Gandhi.

We would tell President Trump, if you want access to Indian data, you will h...

 India
2
We would have told Trump 'our energy security is our energy security and we are going to protect it': Rahul Gandhi.

We would have told Trump 'our energy security is our energy security and we ...

 India
3
Child Abduction Foiled: Jewelry Theft Motive Uncovered

Child Abduction Foiled: Jewelry Theft Motive Uncovered

 India
4
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret, Calls for Order in Assembly Chaos

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Expresses Regret, Calls for Order in Assembly C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026