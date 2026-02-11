Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 10th Budget with Record Allocations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached a significant milestone on Wednesday as he oversaw the presentation of his administration's 10th budget. The budget proposes an impressive allocation of over Rs 43,565 crore dedicated to new schemes, underscoring a focus on economic stability to foster statewide growth.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, CM Adityanath emphasized the record sum allocated for capital expenditure, amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore. He noted that this financial roadmap marks the 10th consecutive budget he has presented, a first for any Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, as it aims to fortify the economy and spur employment creation.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna lauded the 'all-round development' during past and present government tenures, highlighting the state's improved rankings in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index, leaping from 29th in 2018-2019 to 18th in 2023-2024. The state also heralded its Global Investors Summit, which secured MoUs worth Rs 50 lakh crore, promising to generate around one million jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)