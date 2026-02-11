Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Ambitious 10th Budget with Record Allocations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented Uttar Pradesh's milestone 10th budget, proposing Rs 43,565 crore for new schemes. The 2026-27 budget focuses on economic stability, women's safety, youth capabilities, and farmers' welfare. The state showcases improved SDG rankings and industrial progress, expecting significant job creation from substantial investments.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached a significant milestone on Wednesday as he oversaw the presentation of his administration's 10th budget. The budget proposes an impressive allocation of over Rs 43,565 crore dedicated to new schemes, underscoring a focus on economic stability to foster statewide growth.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, CM Adityanath emphasized the record sum allocated for capital expenditure, amounting to over Rs 2 lakh crore. He noted that this financial roadmap marks the 10th consecutive budget he has presented, a first for any Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, as it aims to fortify the economy and spur employment creation.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna lauded the 'all-round development' during past and present government tenures, highlighting the state's improved rankings in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index, leaping from 29th in 2018-2019 to 18th in 2023-2024. The state also heralded its Global Investors Summit, which secured MoUs worth Rs 50 lakh crore, promising to generate around one million jobs.

