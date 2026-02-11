Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Leads BJP Delegation to New Delhi for Development Discussions

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor VV Rajesh is spearheading a delegation of newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councilors to New Delhi. The three-day visit is aimed at engaging with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP officials to discuss development initiatives for Kerala.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) made significant gains in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation by winning 50 out of 101 wards, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to 29. As part of a skill development program, this delegation received warm receptions in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, with notable welcomes in Vijayawada, Warangal, and Nagpur.

During their time in the capital, the delegation will participate in several key activities. They plan to visit the war memorial at India Gate and engage in discussions at the BJP Central Committee office. On the agenda are sessions led by Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and a special meeting with the Prime Minister. They will also visit the Parliament and meet Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda. Further interactions are scheduled with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh at the BJP headquarters, in addition to a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan.