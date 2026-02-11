Left Menu

PFC and REC Merger: A Boost for Renewable Energy Financing in India

The merger of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd is set to enhance financing accessibility for India's renewable energy sector. It will bolster underwriting capacity and refinancing options for large renewable projects, overcoming past funding challenges due to single borrower exposure limits imposed by the RBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:02 IST
PFC and REC Merger: A Boost for Renewable Energy Financing in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed merger between Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd is projected to revamp access to financing for India's renewable energy developers, particularly by enabling the funding of large-scale and intricate projects, as per CreditSights.

These state-run lenders, both acting as public sector non-banking financial companies focusing on power sector financing, exhibit loan books divided among renewables, transmission, and conventional power generation.

The merger is anticipated to reinforce the capital base significantly, alleviate funding limitations, and enhance financing availability for expansive transmission grid improvements, although it might slightly impact competition and funding costs in the power-focused NBFC sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

 Global
2
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

 Global
4
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026