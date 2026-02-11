Left Menu

Mitchell Marsh's Injury Shakes Up Australia's T20 World Cup Line-Up

Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh is ruled out of the opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland due to a groin injury, with Steve Smith stepping in as cover. Travis Head leads the team in Marsh's absence, while Matt Renshaw is set for his World Cup debut.

Colombo | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:03 IST
Mitchell Marsh
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia's cricket team faces a setback as captain Mitchell Marsh is sidelined from the T20 World Cup opener against Ireland due to a groin injury. This development has necessitated a reshuffle within the squad.

In Marsh's absence, veteran batter Steve Smith will stand in as a substitute. Smith, who has been performing well in domestic circuits, is preparing to support the team in Sri Lanka, ensuring readiness should he be needed.

The team, already missing key players Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, now looks to Travis Head for leadership and welcomes Matt Renshaw to make his World Cup debut. Scans reveal Marsh's injury includes internal testicular bleeding, requiring rest and rehabilitation.

