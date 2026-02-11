Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Advocates for Unbiased Probe into Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for political leaders to refrain from politicizing the tragic death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The CM assured the public that a comprehensive investigation into the Baramati plane crash, involving international standard agencies, is already in progress.

Devendra Fadnavis, addressing reporters in Mumbai, highlighted that he has reached out to the central government and the Civil Aviation Ministry for a special investigation into the incident. He emphasized confidence in the ongoing probe, including forensic audits and analysis by DGCA and CID, assuring that the truth would emerge.

Amidst rising speculations, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed doubts about the crash circumstances, hinting at a conspiracy. He pointed to the Arrow company's handler and conflicting statements about weather conditions, urging scrutiny of flight documentation and maintenance logs to uncover any oversights.

(With inputs from agencies.)