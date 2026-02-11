Left Menu

China's Market Dynamics: Metal Stocks Soar Amid Economic Uncertainties

China's stock market showed mixed results as metal stocks surged, countering semiconductor losses. The central bank aims to boost domestic demand amidst economic challenges. Meanwhile, maturing savings may flow back into markets, with policymakers seeking growth stability. WuXi Biologics saw significant gains tied to strong earnings.

China's stock markets ended unevenly on Wednesday, with strong performances in metal-related stocks mitigating semiconductor losses, while Hong Kong stocks posted modest gains. The CSI300 Index fell by 0.2%, whereas the Shanghai Composite inched up by 0.1% and the Hang Seng Index increased by 0.3%.

The Non-ferrous Metal Industry Index jumped 2.5% in China, leading onshore growth, concurrent with a 2.4% rise in Hong Kong's material stocks. China's central bank announced plans to boost domestic demand amidst flagging consumer inflation and persistent producer price deflation.

Household and corporate savings maturing by 2026 could invigorate markets, with potential flows into stocks and funds. UBS suggests these 'excess savings' may stabilize growth. WuXi Biologics' shares surged 4%, hitting peak levels since early October due to positive earnings reports.

