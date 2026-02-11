China's Market Dynamics: Metal Stocks Soar Amid Economic Uncertainties

China's stock markets ended unevenly on Wednesday, with strong performances in metal-related stocks mitigating semiconductor losses, while Hong Kong stocks posted modest gains. The CSI300 Index fell by 0.2%, whereas the Shanghai Composite inched up by 0.1% and the Hang Seng Index increased by 0.3%.

The Non-ferrous Metal Industry Index jumped 2.5% in China, leading onshore growth, concurrent with a 2.4% rise in Hong Kong's material stocks. China's central bank announced plans to boost domestic demand amidst flagging consumer inflation and persistent producer price deflation.

Household and corporate savings maturing by 2026 could invigorate markets, with potential flows into stocks and funds. UBS suggests these 'excess savings' may stabilize growth. WuXi Biologics' shares surged 4%, hitting peak levels since early October due to positive earnings reports.

