Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Indian corn and soybean prices have declined following a new trade agreement allowing duty-free imports of U.S. soyoil and animal feed. This has alarmed local farmers and led to planned protests. While immediate price impacts appear limited, concerns over the farm sector's future persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:32 IST
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian farmers are up in arms as corn and soybean prices tumble following a new trade deal between New Delhi and Washington. The agreement permits duty-free imports of U.S. soyoil and a key animal feed component, sparking fears of an influx of cheaper supplies.

Farm unions and opposition parties have announced nationwide protests, accusing the government of sidelining their interests. Last week's joint statement from India and the U.S. noted New Delhi's consent to allow duty-free imports of these commodities, much to the displeasure of local farmers.

Corn prices have dropped significantly amid record production and reduced demand. Farmers like Rakesh Tikait claim that the government failed to consult them, branding the deal a major threat to India's agricultural sector. Nationwide protests are slated as farmers prepare to voice their dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

