The United States has issued new restrictions that limit the role of countries like Russia in Venezuela's oil industry, a move Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has labeled as blatant discrimination. The U.S. Treasury's recent license aims to facilitate the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela but specifically excludes Russian, Chinese, and Iranian involvement.

In a statement to Parliament, Lavrov expressed Moscow's desire to maintain a respectful relationship with Washington, free of dominance. Despite the restrictions, Lavrov highlighted Russia's ongoing communication with the U.S. The Kremlin, through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, stressed its longstanding investments in Venezuela and the mutual interest from Venezuelan partners.

This development adds a layer of complexity to global oil politics, especially given the strategic interests of state actors including the U.S., Russia, and China in Venezuela's vast oil reserves. With past U.S. actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, this issue signifies broader geopolitical implications involving energy, diplomacy, and international relations.

