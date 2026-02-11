Left Menu

Oil Politics: US Restrictions Challenge Russian Influence in Venezuela

Russia condemned new US restrictions on the involvement of foreign countries, including Russia, in Venezuela's oil sector. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticized the measures as discriminatory, while the Kremlin seeks clarification from Washington. The situation complicates global oil dynamics, with China and Russia as significant investors in Venezuela's energy assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:00 IST
Oil Politics: US Restrictions Challenge Russian Influence in Venezuela

The United States has issued new restrictions that limit the role of countries like Russia in Venezuela's oil industry, a move Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has labeled as blatant discrimination. The U.S. Treasury's recent license aims to facilitate the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela but specifically excludes Russian, Chinese, and Iranian involvement.

In a statement to Parliament, Lavrov expressed Moscow's desire to maintain a respectful relationship with Washington, free of dominance. Despite the restrictions, Lavrov highlighted Russia's ongoing communication with the U.S. The Kremlin, through spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, stressed its longstanding investments in Venezuela and the mutual interest from Venezuelan partners.

This development adds a layer of complexity to global oil politics, especially given the strategic interests of state actors including the U.S., Russia, and China in Venezuela's vast oil reserves. With past U.S. actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, this issue signifies broader geopolitical implications involving energy, diplomacy, and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

Warsh's Potential Impact on Fed Policy: A Balancing Act

 Global
2
Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

Olympic Controversy: Ukrainian Athlete's Helmet Sparks Debate

 Global
3
School Siege in Hat Yai: Swift Police Action Ensures Safety

School Siege in Hat Yai: Swift Police Action Ensures Safety

 Global
4
BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless Statements

BJP to File Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Baseless State...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026