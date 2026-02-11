Left Menu

AI Disruption Clouds European Stocks Amid Economic Shifts

European stocks remained steady as AI-related apprehensions persisted, while the S&P 500 futures inched up. Investors are anticipating U.S. jobs data, with the dollar dipping and the yen rallying post-Japan's recent election. Market dynamics indicate shifting investor focus amidst potential AI impact across sectors.

Updated: 11-02-2026 17:17 IST
AI Disruption Clouds European Stocks Amid Economic Shifts
European stock markets held steady on Wednesday amid ongoing anxieties over potential disruptions caused by artificial intelligence, while futures on the S&P 500 saw a slight rise as investors awaited pivotal U.S. jobs data. Concurrently, the U.S. dollar declined for the fourth consecutive session, and the yen continued its rally post-Sunday's landslide election results in Japan favoring Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The STOXX 600 index of Europe remained relatively unchanged, with tech stocks feeling pressure due to a drop in shares of French software company Dassault Systemes, amid fears of AI's disruptive power on various sectors, including insurance and software firms. In contrast, Germany's DAX slipped by 0.14%, while the FTSE 100 increased by 0.72%. The U.S. S&P 500 futures climbed 0.15%, with Nasdaq futures rising by 0.1%.

As benchmark stock indexes hover near record highs, despite AI concerns, investors are strategically shifting towards companies perceived as less vulnerable to AI disruptions. This shift comes ahead of anticipated U.S. jobs data that might revise last year's job growth downward, raising bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts. Additionally, a resurgent yen has pressured the dollar, amid anticipations of stimulus under the new Japanese government.

