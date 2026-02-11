Left Menu

NCW Hosts Crucial Consultation on Women's Safety in Shimla's Colleges

The National Commission for Women is organizing a state-level consultation on February 12 in Shimla, focusing on women's safety in higher education. The event aims to address key challenges, assess current mechanisms, and enhance coordination among stakeholders to ensure secure academic environments for women in Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:33 IST
NCW Hosts Crucial Consultation on Women's Safety in Shimla's Colleges
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. (Photo/DPROShimla). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to host a crucial state-level consultation on February 12 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, addressing the safety of women in higher educational institutions. According to a press release, the meeting is scheduled from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bachat Bhawan, within the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

This initiative seeks to explore ongoing challenges, evaluate current institutional mechanisms, and bolster the collaboration between key stakeholders to ensure women have a safe and secure academic environment. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will preside over the session, which will see participation from senior police officials, university representatives, legal experts, student leaders, and state officials.

The commission highlighted the importance of higher educational institutions in shaping young women's lives, noting persistent concerns over safety and harassment-free campuses. The consultation will assess the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), and seek to enhance coordination among educational institutions, law enforcement, and legal bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Extends Protection in Sabarimala Gold-Loss Case

Supreme Court Extends Protection in Sabarimala Gold-Loss Case

 India
2
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Qatar Open due to Fatigue

Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Qatar Open due to Fatigue

 Global
3
Oman's OQ Eyes Indian Aluminium Sector for Strategic Expansion

Oman's OQ Eyes Indian Aluminium Sector for Strategic Expansion

 India
4
AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game

AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026