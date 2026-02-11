NCW Hosts Crucial Consultation on Women's Safety in Shimla's Colleges

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to host a crucial state-level consultation on February 12 in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, addressing the safety of women in higher educational institutions. According to a press release, the meeting is scheduled from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Bachat Bhawan, within the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

This initiative seeks to explore ongoing challenges, evaluate current institutional mechanisms, and bolster the collaboration between key stakeholders to ensure women have a safe and secure academic environment. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will preside over the session, which will see participation from senior police officials, university representatives, legal experts, student leaders, and state officials.

The commission highlighted the importance of higher educational institutions in shaping young women's lives, noting persistent concerns over safety and harassment-free campuses. The consultation will assess the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), and seek to enhance coordination among educational institutions, law enforcement, and legal bodies.

