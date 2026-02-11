Left Menu

Mexican Inflation: A Long Road Ahead

Bank of Mexico Deputy Jonathan Heath has expressed doubt about achieving the central bank's 3% inflation target by the second quarter of next year. He suggests that the target may remain unmet for several years, reflecting broader skepticism among economic experts concerning the timeline for inflation control.

Bank of Mexico Deputy Jonathan Heath has expressed skepticism about the nation's ability to meet the central bank's 3% inflation target by the second quarter of next year. This concern contrasts with the bank's official forecast made last week.

In a podcast with financial group Banorte, published on Wednesday, Heath highlighted a growing belief among economic experts that the target would not be met in the near future. According to Heath, achieving this goal might not even be possible within the next four, five, or even ten years.

His comments underscore the challenges faced by the Mexican economy as it grapples with persistent inflationary pressures that continue to challenge policymakers.

