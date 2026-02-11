Left Menu

Protecting Farmers: Lt Governor Sinha Stands Firm on Indo-US Trade Concerns

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor Manoj Sinha refutes misinformation about an Indo-US trade deal, emphasizing a commitment to farmers' interests. While addressing the Agriculture Summit, he highlights the role of technology in agriculture, urging for AI-driven solutions to support farmers and enhance productivity in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:20 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed growing misinformation about the Indo-US trade deal, affirming that the central government remains committed to protecting farmers' interests. His comments came during the opening of the 'Agriculture Summit and Kisan Mela' hosted by SKUAST in Jammu.

Lt Governor Sinha underscored the significance of technology in agriculture, advocating for AI-powered tools that aid farmers in strategic planning and yield enhancement. He also praised agricultural scientists for their contributions, emphasizing the importance of agriculture in national stability and prosperity.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Indian cuisine's global reach, Sinha outlined goals for the dairy sector and urged the use of IoT and satellite imagery for precision farming. He called for innovative approaches like circular farming models to bolster farmer income and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

