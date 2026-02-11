AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit

Maharashtra is gearing up to host a global summit, 'AI for Agri 2026', focusing on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. Set for February 22 and 23, the event aims to arm state farmers with advanced, AI-powered solutions.

The influential gathering, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, will assemble agricultural experts, innovative startups, and key investors worldwide. The Maharashtra Agriculture - Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025-2029 is the driving force behind this initiative, with substantial government backing of Rs 500 crore for digital infrastructure projects.

Apart from showcasing AI-induced advances in farming, notable figures like Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will also address the summit. The event will coincide with the International Year of Women Farmers, spotlighting sessions on women's empowerment within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)