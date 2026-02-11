AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit
Maharashtra is set to host a global conference 'AI for Agri 2026' focusing on the integration of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. The event will feature global experts, innovative startups, and financial institutions, aiming to equip farmers with AI-driven solutions and promote sustainable, data-driven agriculture through a comprehensive state policy.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is gearing up to host a global summit, 'AI for Agri 2026', focusing on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. Set for February 22 and 23, the event aims to arm state farmers with advanced, AI-powered solutions.
The influential gathering, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, will assemble agricultural experts, innovative startups, and key investors worldwide. The Maharashtra Agriculture - Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025-2029 is the driving force behind this initiative, with substantial government backing of Rs 500 crore for digital infrastructure projects.
Apart from showcasing AI-induced advances in farming, notable figures like Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will also address the summit. The event will coincide with the International Year of Women Farmers, spotlighting sessions on women's empowerment within the sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- agriculture
- innovation
- Maharashtra
- global
- conference
- startups
- technology
- farmers
- investment
ALSO READ
Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions
Madhya Pradesh Transforms Ujjain into Global Spiritual Hub
Lagarde Pushes EU for Urgent Financial Reforms Amid Global Pressure
Shinde Challenges Gandhi on Political Alliances Amidst Global Aspirations
Punjab's Industrial Surge: A Global Investment Catalyst