Left Menu

AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit

Maharashtra is set to host a global conference 'AI for Agri 2026' focusing on the integration of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. The event will feature global experts, innovative startups, and financial institutions, aiming to equip farmers with AI-driven solutions and promote sustainable, data-driven agriculture through a comprehensive state policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:04 IST
AI Revolution in Agriculture: Maharashtra Hosts Global Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is gearing up to host a global summit, 'AI for Agri 2026', focusing on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence in agriculture. Set for February 22 and 23, the event aims to arm state farmers with advanced, AI-powered solutions.

The influential gathering, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex, will assemble agricultural experts, innovative startups, and key investors worldwide. The Maharashtra Agriculture - Artificial Intelligence Policy 2025-2029 is the driving force behind this initiative, with substantial government backing of Rs 500 crore for digital infrastructure projects.

Apart from showcasing AI-induced advances in farming, notable figures like Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will also address the summit. The event will coincide with the International Year of Women Farmers, spotlighting sessions on women's empowerment within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
JNU Students Protest 'Unjust Rustication' and Fines

JNU Students Protest 'Unjust Rustication' and Fines

 India
2
Occult Practice Turns Fatal: Promise of Wealth Ends in Poisonous Tragedy

Occult Practice Turns Fatal: Promise of Wealth Ends in Poisonous Tragedy

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: One of Canada's Deadliest School Shootings

Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: One of Canada's Deadliest School Shootings

 Global
4
Bolstering Biodiversity Governance: NBA's Strategic Financial Assistance

Bolstering Biodiversity Governance: NBA's Strategic Financial Assistance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026