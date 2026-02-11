Surge in Direct Tax Collections: A Closer Look

In the current fiscal year, India experienced a 9.4% increase in net direct tax collections, reaching about Rs 19.44 lakh crore by February 10. This rise is largely attributed to slower tax refunds and an impressive increase in corporate tax collection.

Data from the Income Tax Department reveals a 14.51% growth in net corporate tax collection, reaching Rs 8.90 lakh crore. Meanwhile, taxes collected from non-corporate entities, which include individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), saw an increase of 5.91% to approximately Rs 10.03 lakh crore. During the same period, Securities Transaction Tax collection remained nearly unchanged at Rs 50,279 crore.

The issuance of tax refunds dropped significantly by 18.82% to Rs 3.34 lakh crore. On the gross collection front, direct taxes rose 4.09% to Rs 22.78 lakh crore. The government's Revised Estimates for the current fiscal year predict direct tax collections to hit Rs 24.84 lakh crore.

