Mexico's Continued Humanitarian Efforts to Cuba Amid Political Tensions
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans for a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba. This follows two initial shipments over the previous weekend. The Mexican government has not addressed the issue of oil shipments amid U.S threats of tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to send another shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba in the coming days. This initiative follows two ships that departed for the Caribbean island over the past weekend.
President Sheinbaum refrained from addressing potential resumptions of oil and refined product shipments to Cuba. Recent U.S. threats include imposing tariffs on nations that supply oil to the communist-ruled island.
