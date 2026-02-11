Left Menu

Mexico's Continued Humanitarian Efforts to Cuba Amid Political Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans to send another shipment of humanitarian aid to Cuba in the coming days. This initiative follows two ships that departed for the Caribbean island over the past weekend.

President Sheinbaum refrained from addressing potential resumptions of oil and refined product shipments to Cuba. Recent U.S. threats include imposing tariffs on nations that supply oil to the communist-ruled island.

