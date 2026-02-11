Left Menu

Macron Pushes for Unified European Energy Market

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a unified European energy market to ensure stable and competitive energy for industry. Speaking in Antwerp, he emphasized the need for significant investment in energy grids and an integrated general grid to achieve this vision.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a significant address in Antwerp, Belgium, urged the creation of a single European energy market. He stressed that such a move is crucial for supplying stable and predictable energy to the continent's industries.

Emphasizing the potential benefits, Macron highlighted that this unified energy approach would require extensive investments to build a cohesive electricity grid across Europe.

This proposed energy union aims not only for competitiveness but also for creating a more resilient infrastructure capable of supporting future industrial needs across European nations.

