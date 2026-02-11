India's Financial Vision: Major Budget Announcements and Fiscal Planning

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has laid out an ambitious financial plan for India, announcing a projected total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore for the upcoming financial year. This marks a notable rise of 7.7% from the current fiscal year, which concludes on March 31.

Key elements of the budget include the highest-ever allocation for capital expenditure at Rs 12.2 lakh crore, aimed at expanding infrastructure development and state support through Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). The government is committed to maintaining fiscal discipline, projecting a deficit of 4.3% of GDP.

Sitharaman also addressed the establishment of regional medical hubs through the PM Gati Shakti initiative, aiming to boost employment and healthcare services. In refuting opposition claims, she defended state fund transfers and dismissed accusations of India's susceptibility to foreign pressure during trade negotiations.

