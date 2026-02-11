Delhi's Metro Expansion: A Leap Towards Cutting-Edge Public Transport

The Delhi government has made a monumental stride in modernizing the capital's public transport. Chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Cabinet has given the green light to Metro Phase V(A). This ambitious initiative will carve out three new corridors, extending a combined length of 16 kilometers and featuring 13 metro stations.

Equipped with a budget of Rs 12,014.91 crore, with the Delhi Government contributing Rs 2,940.46 crore, the project aims for completion by 2028. In a formal statement, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support, highlighting the initiative as a significant move toward executing the '7-C Vision' for transport: Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, and Cutting-edge mobility. Reinforcing the importance of robust public transport systems, she emphasized their role in achieving environmental protections and net-zero emission goals.

According to Chief Minister Gupta, the expansion will be pivotal in making Delhi not just cleaner, but also more efficient and competitive on a global scale. She reiterated the government's dedication to collaborating with the Centre for an integrated, citizen-centric transport network aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The expansion encompasses routes from RK Ashram to Indraprastha, Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj, and Aerocity to IGD Terminal-1, cutting through key zones and promising to alleviate traffic congestion while reducing pollution levels. Moreover, it underscores the government's resolve to transform Delhi into a world-class city.