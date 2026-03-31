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LPG Shortage Sparks Transportation Crisis in Telangana

Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy urges the Centre for urgent LPG supply intervention in Telangana to counter a severe shortage affecting autorickshaw operations. The state faces a daily shortfall, with disruptions causing public transport issues. Regulatory measures are requested against unfair price hikes by private entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:48 IST
LPG Shortage Sparks Transportation Crisis in Telangana
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  • India

Telangana's transportation sector is reeling from an acute LPG shortage affecting a vast number of autorickshaws, with Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy calling for urgent central intervention.

In a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Reddy detailed the dire situation, urging for an increased supply to the state by public sector undertakings such as IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL. The shortage has led to a daily deficit of approximately 55 metric tonnes.

Most private outlets are experiencing supply dry-outs, leading to widespread disruption in public transport and disorder. Reddy also noted the significant price disparity between public and private outlets, necessitating regulatory oversight to prevent unfair price increases amid the crisis.

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