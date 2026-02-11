Left Menu

Kashmir Railways: A New Dawn in Scenic Travel

Northern Railway's Jammu Division extends train services to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, adding a Vistadome coach for enhanced tourism and connectivity. This first-time move in Kashmir aims to offer passengers breathtaking views and improve accessibility for both residents and tourists amidst challenging terrains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:11 IST
Vistadome coach introduced on Budgam-Katra special train (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu Division of Northern Railway is set to enhance passenger amenities with the extension of special train No. 04688/04687 from Budgam to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, previously ending at Banihal. This strategic move is designed to improve connectivity for residents and offer tourists more travel options when visiting Kashmir.

In an exciting development for tourism, the Jammu Division has introduced a Vistadome coach on the extended service. With an innovative design featuring a glass roof and wide panoramic windows, the coach promises passengers uninterrupted views of Kashmir's stunning landscapes, including mountains, rivers, valleys, and tunnels, transforming the rail journey into an unforgettable experience. The introduction of Vistadome coaches, already appreciated on popular routes like the Konkan Railway and Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, marks a significant enhancement in passenger comfort and sightseeing in Kashmir.

Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway, Parveen Panday, explained that the Vistadome coach aims to boost tourism and significantly enhance the travel experience. Extending the special train service to Katra, along with the Vistadome coach addition, is expected to not only strengthen tourism but also improve regional connectivity and present a novel perspective on rail travel in the Kashmir Valley. Pandey emphasized that rail service improvements under Indian Railways' service mantra will benefit locals by providing better connectivity where roadways fall short and support tourism, particularly during challenging weather conditions like snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

