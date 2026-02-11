Left Menu

Ethics in Banking: A Core Safeguard for Financial Systems

RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J emphasizes the critical role of ethics in banking, describing it as a core safeguard for financial systems. He advocates for transparency and regulatory discipline, stressing the importance of ethical standards to protect customers, employees, and institutions from growing complexities and mistakes.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has underscored the crucial role of ethics in the banking sector during his speech at the Axis Champions Awards in Mumbai. Far from being a soft theme, ethics form the backbone for safeguarding customers, employees, and institutions, Swaminathan asserted.

Addressing the importance of regulatory discipline, he warned against treating it as a mere box-ticking exercise. Swaminathan stressed that transparency and clear communication, especially in digital transactions, are essential to maintaining institutional credibility and reliability.

Swaminathan further advocated for effective teamwork as a control mechanism to minimize blind spots and improve institutional response time, emphasizing that ethics, transparency, and teamwork complement each other in building a robust financial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

