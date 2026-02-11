FTSE 100 Soars Amidst Housing and Energy Boosts

On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 reached unprecedented levels as the index climbed by 1.1%, closing at a record 10,472.11 points. This rise was primarily supported by strong performances in the housing and energy sectors.

The housing market received a boost from speculation that the Labour government may introduce a fresh iteration of the Help to Buy scheme. Consequently, Vistry Group, Bellway, and Persimmon saw stock increases between 4.2% and 5.4%.

Despite worries about AI disrupting wealth management, energy stocks ascended due to oil supply concerns. BP and Shell advanced, while wealth managers saw declines due to competition fears. Additionally, U.S. payroll data signaled a robust economic start to 2026.