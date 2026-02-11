Left Menu

FTSE 100 Soars Amidst Housing and Energy Boosts

The FTSE 100 hit record highs due to surged interest in home builders and energy stocks, offsetting declines in wealth managers concerned about AI disruptions. The increase was fueled by potential government support for homebuyers and rising oil prices. Meanwhile, U.S. payroll data reflected economic strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:04 IST
FTSE 100 Soars Amidst Housing and Energy Boosts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Britain's FTSE 100 reached unprecedented levels as the index climbed by 1.1%, closing at a record 10,472.11 points. This rise was primarily supported by strong performances in the housing and energy sectors.

The housing market received a boost from speculation that the Labour government may introduce a fresh iteration of the Help to Buy scheme. Consequently, Vistry Group, Bellway, and Persimmon saw stock increases between 4.2% and 5.4%.

Despite worries about AI disrupting wealth management, energy stocks ascended due to oil supply concerns. BP and Shell advanced, while wealth managers saw declines due to competition fears. Additionally, U.S. payroll data signaled a robust economic start to 2026.

TRENDING

1
Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace closure, AP sources say

Pentagon-FAA dispute over lasers to thwart cartel drones led to airspace clo...

 United States
2
Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

 India
3
Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global turmoil

Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global tu...

 Global
4
Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disruption

Suspected sabotage hits rail line to Italian Olympic venues, no service disr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026