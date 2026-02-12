North Korea leader Kim's daughter on way to becoming successor, South Korean MPs say
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter is believed to be in the process of becoming the country's next leader and there are signs she is providing input on policy matters, South Korean lawmakers said on Thursday, citing a spy agency briefing.
