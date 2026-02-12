North Korea leader Kim's daughter on way to becoming successor, South Korean MPs say

​North ‌Korean leader ​Kim ‌Jong Un's daughter is believed to ‌be in the ‌process of becoming the country's ⁠next ​leader ⁠and there are ⁠signs she ​is providing input on ⁠policy matters, South ⁠Korean ​lawmakers said on ⁠Thursday, citing a spy ⁠agency ⁠briefing.

